Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 0.53%, Nifty down by -0.57%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:10 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹286.75, 0.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81118.22, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹287.65 and a low of ₹284.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.99 10 290.26 20 292.46 50 309.10 100 298.20 300 277.96

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was -66.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.97 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in to 8.57% in the quarter.