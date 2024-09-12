Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 1.07%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 287.7 and closed at ₹ 288.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 290.55 and a low of ₹ 286.6 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:19 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹288.3, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81745.9, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹290.55 and a low of ₹286.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 305.86 10 316.38 20 323.13 50 316.39 100 294.81 300 266.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹291.93, ₹297.07, & ₹301.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹282.43, ₹278.07, & ₹272.93.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was -15.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.1% with a target price of ₹328.95833333. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}