Fri May 03 2024 10:51:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.20 1.11%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,571.00 -0.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.75 0.92%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.70 0.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,025.70 -0.22%
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Steel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank Of India

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Steel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -32.85(-0.15%) points and Sensex was down by -280.02(-0.38%) points at 03 May 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -130.95(-0.27%) at 03 May 2024 10:44:53 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 03 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
