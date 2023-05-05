Oil prices jump but still on track for third weekly fall2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Brent crude rose $2.88, or 4%, to $75.37 a barrel by 1:03 p.m. ET (1703 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $2.85, or 4.2%, at $71.42 after four days of declines that sent the contract to lows last seen in late 2021
Oil prices rose on Friday but were set for a third straight week of losses after sharp declines earlier in the week on fears about interest rate hikes, U.S. banking sector problems and slowing Chinese demand.
