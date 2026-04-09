Oil Rises After Biggest Drop Since 2020 as Hormuz Stays Blocked

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after its biggest one-day drop since April 2020, as the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked and Israeli attacks on Lebanon threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $97 a barrel, after slumping 14% on Wednesday, while Brent closed below $95. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that passage of oil tankers through the strait were halted after Israeli strikes, although US Vice President JD Vance countered that assertion, saying “we are seeing signs that the straits are starting to reopen.”

The near-halt of traffic through the waterway — through which about a fifth of the world’s crude and liquefied natural gas flowed before the US and Israeli first struck Iran at the end of February — has caused the biggest-ever oil market disruption. Vance will lead a US delegation to Islamabad for direct talks with Iran on Saturday morning local time.

“This isn’t over just yet,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities Inc. “We will need to see a full opening of the strait with no obstacles before we see crude prices in the low $80s for WTI. And I don’t see that in the next two weeks.”

Sporadic fighting continued throughout the region, including the Israeli moves in Lebanon and Iranian strikes on Gulf states. There’s disagreement between Tehran and the American-Israeli side over whether the ceasefire covers Lebanon.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement posted on X that three clauses of the ceasefire proposal have been violated so far.

Even once Hormuz transit picks up, the return of energy supplies won’t be instant. Output has been reduced at oil and gas fields, while refineries have curtailed production or shut down. Some of those will take weeks — or possibly longer — to return to normal.

“We’re still far from over in Iran,” said Carl Larry, an oil and gas analyst at Enverus. “Every day remains an adventure, but $90 looks like a solid floor until we see fiction become fact.”

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--With assistance from Charles Gorrivan.

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