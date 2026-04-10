Oil Trading Costs Have Surged Since Iran War Began

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has significantly boosted the margins traders have to post for its Brent crude and European diesel futures contracts since start of the war in Iran, as surging volatility spiked energy prices.

The increases have effectively more than doubled the cost of trading the world’s most liquid crude and diesel futures contracts at a time when global oil markets are facing one of the worst supply disruptions in history. Shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz remain severely curtailed more than a month into the conflict.

Clearing houses require investors to put up cash, known as initial margins, to manage the risk associated with trading in the contracts. Those margins tend to rise sharply in times of heightened volatility.

Margins for the nearest Brent futures contract are now more than double where they were before the war at just over $11,000, while for the nearest ICE gasoil, or diesel, contract they have risen more than four times to almost $21,000.

Brent futures have soared since US and Israel launched the war in Iran at the end of February, at times approaching $120 a barrel. Prices have since eased from the highs after a fragile ceasefire agreement emerged this week. Fuel markets like diesel have been the epicenter of the oil crisis and volatility there has been even greater.

ICE earlier published a margin update for an older margin model that showed an increase. However Brent and gasoil use a newer value at risk model which updates daily and as a result, the increases have happened steadily over the last few weeks.

Already, several investors have curtailed activity in headline oil futures as mixed messaging from US President Trump created wild swings in prices. As exchanges hike margins, traders could pull back further.

CME Group Inc., which houses the main US crude and fuel benchmarks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on margin requirements for its contracts.

In 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and prices surged significantly, both ICE and CME were forced to lift margins on key contracts repeatedly to effectively manage volatility. If the war in Iran drags on for longer, there may be further increases in store for traders this time around as well.

With assistance from Mia Gindis.

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