Ola Electric Mobility, Prince Pipes & Fittings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ola Electric Mobility, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Arman Financial Services, Brainbees Solutions

Published8 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Arman Financial Services, Brainbees Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.1(-0.12%) points and Sensex was down by -60.01(-0.08%) points at 08 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -253.35(-0.49%) points at 08 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Page Industries, Cartrade Tech, National Aluminium Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, City Union Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.10
12:19 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.53%)

Tata Motors share price

807.20
12:19 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-12.6 (-1.54%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

726.05
12:19 PM | 8 NOV 2024
42.45 (6.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.90
12:19 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.3 (-2.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

47,499.70
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
2394.2 (5.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.50
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.4%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,421.25
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-0.05%)

City Union Bank share price

179.30
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,204.35
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-86.6 (-6.71%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,285.80
11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-89.1 (-6.48%)

Petronet LNG share price

328.25
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-18.25 (-5.27%)

EPL share price

259.65
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-13.85 (-5.06%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

1,005.35
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
71.15 (7.62%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.50
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
71.05 (6.92%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

723.15
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
39.55 (5.79%)

Sterlite Technologies share price

128.75
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
6.65 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,485.00910.00
    Chennai
    79,491.00910.00
    Delhi
    79,643.00910.00
    Kolkata
    79,495.00910.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

