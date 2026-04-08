Ola Electric shares surge 33% in five sessions. What’s behind the sudden comeback?

OLA Electric has witnessed a sharp surge in demand for its shares in recent sessions, as the stock continues to rise, recouping some of its recent losses and offering much-needed relief to shareholders.

The shares were locked in the 5% upper circuit in Wednesday’s session, settling above the ₹30 mark for the first time in nearly two months at ₹30.27 apiece. With today’s rally, the stock’s month-to-date gains have surged to over 33%, signalling a turnaround in investor confidence.

In recent months, the stock had witnessed a sustained sell-off, falling from ₹57 to ₹22.80 in just six months. During this period, it also hit a record low of ₹22.25 apiece, raising concerns about a potential recovery.

The decline not only wiped out billions in investor wealth but also dragged the company’s market capitalisation to ₹10,000 crore, widening the gap with its rival Ather Energy, whose market capitalisation stood at nearly ₹30,000 crore.

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What’s fuelling Ola Electric’s comeback? The turnaround in the stock’s performance was triggered by an improvement in the company’s operational metrics in March, with registrations surging 150% year-on-year to 10,117 units during the month, according to VAHAN data.

In comparison, Ola’s registrations stood at 3,973 units in February, signalling a sharp resurgence in demand momentum. Market share also witnessed a V-shaped month-on-month recovery, with the company continuing to gain share through March, according to the 1 April regulatory filing.

The company, which had faced service-related challenges in recent months, said that over 80% of vehicles are now serviced on the same day. This improvement has been enabled by better parts availability, faster diagnostics, and tighter operational control across its network.

Sentiment was further boosted after the company announced a significant price reduction of ₹60,000 for its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh. The reduction reflects rapid economies of scale at its Gigafactory and strong vertical integration of its in-house battery technology.

As cell production scaled up, improved cost efficiencies enabled the company to pass on the benefits to customers. Over the past year, Ola Electric has aggressively expanded production of its indigenously designed and manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell.

At the same time, Ola Electric is fast-tracking the expansion of its Gigafactory, with capacity set to reach 6 GWh, underscoring its focus on strengthening a domestic battery ecosystem and further reducing costs through vertical integration, the company said in its regulatory filing dated 2 April.

Despite rebound, stock remains far from its highs Although the company’s shares have staged a strong rebound, they still trade at a steep discount to their 52-week high. Between October 2025 and March 2026, the stock witnessed a sharp correction, resulting in a cumulative decline of 60% in just six months.

At current levels, the stock is trading 57.36% below its one-year high and 81% below its all-time high of ₹157.40 apiece.

On a one-year basis, the stock is down 60%, leaving retail investors with significant losses. Notably, retail investors collectively held a 49.2% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, according to Trendlyne shareholding data.

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