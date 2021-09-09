MUMBAI: Full service brokers who have been steadily losing market share to discount brokers over the past few years, have found a new way to revive their fortunes. A large number of such broking houses have launched advisory services through associated arms on fintech platforms like Smallcase.

Mid sized brokerages such as Motilal Oswal as well as smaller outfits with expertise in equity research such as Prabhudas Lilladhar, Emkay Global and Phillip Capital have launched advisory services on Smallcase. These services are launched under Sebi’s Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license in which a portfolio is managed by the RIA for a fee.

"If you look at the size of the investor base that sits between the ₹50 lakh threshold for PMS and the ₹5,000-10,000 typical investment size for mutual funds, the opportunity is huge. We launched our advisory services on Smallcase two months ago, mainly with asset allocation portfolios. We aim to roll out equity strategies over the next few months," said Siddarth Vora, head Investment Research and Product Strategy, Prabhudas Lilladher. According to Vora, fintech platforms give advisors and research houses a huge marketplace to reach out to the new retail and millennial investors.

Vikaas Sachdeva, CEO, Emkay Investment Managers Ltd concurred. "Emkay Wealth Advisors Ltd has launched two portfolios so far—India manufacturing and India services. We have a minimum ticket size of ₹5 lakh. Roughly we will keep the portfolio cost at around 2% over the long term. Investors can subscribe to our portfolio and execute through a broker of their choice," he said. "For brokerages like us who do not have a mutual fund license, fintechs like Smallcase offer a strong route to reach retail investors. At present, we just have one portfolio consisting 10-15 stocks—Phillip Champion Portfolio. We charge a flat fee on it of ₹12,000 per annum," said Nishit Shah, fund manager, PhillipCapital India Pvt Ltd.

The fintech route to investing is not without its pitfalls. According to Vora, the absence of fractional shares in India means that it is not possible to maintain an SIP of a fixed amount in a basket of stocks, unlike a mutual fund. A certain basket worth ₹10,000 may cost ₹9,999 or ₹10,111 on account of fluctuation in stocks and it is not possible to invest exactly ₹10,000 and get proportionate shares, he noted. Also clients sometimes miss out on portfolio rebalancing for which they must give consent online, he pointed out. In a mutual fund by contrast, rebalancing can be done by the fund manager without needing the consent of investors each time. However, despite these issues, brokerages see a large untapped opportunity to add clients on the advisory side. The satisfaction of directly holding stocks in your own demat account rather than through a mutual fund is an added advantage, they point out.

