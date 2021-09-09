Old school brokers seek comeback through investment advisory

The fintech route to investing is not without its pitfalls. According to Vora, the absence of fractional shares in India means that it is not possible to maintain an SIP of a fixed amount in a basket of stocks, unlike a mutual fund. A certain basket worth ₹10,000 may cost ₹9,999 or ₹10,111 on account of fluctuation in stocks and it is not possible to invest exactly ₹10,000 and get proportionate shares, he noted. Also clients sometimes miss out on portfolio rebalancing for which they must give consent online, he pointed out. In a mutual fund by contrast, rebalancing can be done by the fund manager without needing the consent of investors each time. However, despite these issues, brokerages see a large untapped opportunity to add clients on the advisory side. The satisfaction of directly holding stocks in your own demat account rather than through a mutual fund is an added advantage, they point out.