Legacy AMCs show resilience as market volatility tests funds

Established mutual fund houses have outperformed newer rivals in several categories over the past year, braving market volatility with deeper performance track records, stickier investor money and greater access to initial public offerings (IPOs).
A Mint analysis of six mutual fund categories shows that legacy fund houses outperformed newer asset management companies (AMCs) in four of the six categories. In the large- and mid-cap fund category, legacy AMCs delivered an average return of 3.2% between September 2025 and September 2026, compared with 0.8% for fund houses launched over the past decade, based on data from investment research firm Value Research.