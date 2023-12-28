OMCs score record highs on lower crude prices; Indian Oil, HPCL hit 52-week high, BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited surged significantly and were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of ₹425.45 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend and scored record-high levels on Thursday, December 28. As noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started