comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 15:59:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 0.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 238.70 2.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.15 2.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 651.10 0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,705.20 0.14%
Business News/ Markets / OMCs score record highs on lower crude prices; Indian Oil, HPCL hit 52-week high, BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers
Back Back

OMCs score record highs on lower crude prices; Indian Oil, HPCL hit 52-week high, BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers

 Nikita Prasad

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited surged significantly and were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of ₹425.45 apiece on the BSE.

Indian oil petrol pump. File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/MintPremium
Indian oil petrol pump. File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend and scored record-high levels on Thursday, December 28. As noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were locked at over 5 per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high of 133.95 apiece on the BSE. Similarly, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) surged significantly and were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of 425.45 apiece on the BSE.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to 7.9 per litre compared to the historical margin of 3.5 per litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin has risen to 16.8 per litre compared to the historical margin of 11.3 per litre.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 05:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App