Business News/ Markets / OMCs score record highs on lower crude prices; Indian Oil, HPCL hit 52-week high, BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers

OMCs score record highs on lower crude prices; Indian Oil, HPCL hit 52-week high, BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers

Nikita Prasad

  • Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited surged significantly and were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of 425.45 apiece on the BSE.

Indian oil petrol pump. File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend and scored record-high levels on Thursday, December 28. As noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were locked at over 5 per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high of 133.95 apiece on the BSE. Similarly, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) surged significantly and were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of 425.45 apiece on the BSE.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to 7.9 per litre compared to the historical margin of 3.5 per litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin has risen to 16.8 per litre compared to the historical margin of 11.3 per litre.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
