Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend and scored record-high levels on Thursday, December 28. As noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were locked at over 5 per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹133.95 apiece on the BSE. Similarly, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) surged significantly and were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of ₹425.45 apiece on the BSE.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to ₹7.9 per litre compared to the historical margin of ₹3.5 per litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin has risen to ₹16.8 per litre compared to the historical margin of ₹11.3 per litre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

