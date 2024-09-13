One 97 Communications share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 668.35 and closed at 664.65. The stock reached a high of 676 and a low of 660.85 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:19 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 664.65, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82928.55, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 676 and a low of 660.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5635.69
10609.04
20580.15
50515.13
100446.39
300513.40

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 125.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in the quarter.

One 97 Communications share price down -0.26% today to trade at 664.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOne 97 Communications share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.90
11:21 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.15 (1.42%)

Bandhan Bank

205.15
11:21 AM | 13 SEP 2024
8.1 (4.11%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

136.70
11:21 AM | 13 SEP 2024
1.95 (1.45%)

Tata Power

444.75
11:20 AM | 13 SEP 2024
4.95 (1.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

745.40
11:19 AM | 13 SEP 2024
55.9 (8.11%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,185.55
11:19 AM | 13 SEP 2024
76.55 (6.9%)

Godfrey Phillips India

7,064.90
11:19 AM | 13 SEP 2024
417.45 (6.28%)

Sammaan Capital

170.75
11:19 AM | 13 SEP 2024
9.7 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue