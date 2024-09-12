One 97 Communications share are down by -0.74%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 674.55 and closed at 662.05. During the day, the stock reached a high of 683.95 and a low of 655.75.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 662.05, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81744.46, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 683.95 and a low of 655.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5625.11
10596.90
20572.53
50509.83
100443.83
300514.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 682.27, 698.93, & 714.57, whereas it has key support levels at 649.97, 634.33, & 617.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 503.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.94% with a target price of 536.625.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in the quarter.

One 97 Communications share price down -0.74% today to trade at 662.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.27% each respectively.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
One 97 Communications share are down by -0.74%, Nifty up by 0.37%

