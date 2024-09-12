One 97 Communications share are down by -0.74%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 674.55 and closed at ₹ 662.05. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 683.95 and a low of ₹ 655.75.

At 12 Sep 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹662.05, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81744.46, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹683.95 and a low of ₹655.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 625.11 10 596.90 20 572.53 50 509.83 100 443.83 300 514.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹682.27, ₹698.93, & ₹714.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹649.97, ₹634.33, & ₹617.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 503.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.94% with a target price of ₹536.625. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}