One 97 Communications share are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.67%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|728.85
|10
|720.33
|20
|698.51
|50
|618.93
|100
|517.34
|300
|503.65
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 48.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in to 18.02% in the quarter.
One 97 Communications share price down -2.03% today to trade at ₹706.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.49% each respectively.
