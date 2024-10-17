One 97 Communications share are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 727.35 and closed at 706.75. The stock reached a high of 728.7 and a low of 701.3 during the day.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:25 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 706.75, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81103.87, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 728.7 and a low of 701.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5728.85
10720.33
20698.51
50618.93
100517.34
300503.65

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 48.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in to 18.02% in the quarter.

One 97 Communications share price down -2.03% today to trade at 706.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.49% each respectively.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
