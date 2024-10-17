One 97 Communications share are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 727.35 and closed at ₹ 706.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 728.7 and a low of ₹ 701.3 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:25 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹706.75, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81103.87, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹728.7 and a low of ₹701.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 728.85 10 720.33 20 698.51 50 618.93 100 517.34 300 503.65

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 48.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in to 18.02% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}