One 97 Communications share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 681.05 and closed at 667.85. The stock reached a high of 683 and a low of 665.10 during the day.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 667.85, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83045.08, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 683 and a low of 665.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5653.94
10631.89
20593.93
50524.90
100451.30
300511.00

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 62.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in the quarter.

One 97 Communications share price down -2.03% today to trade at 667.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE, LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.07% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
