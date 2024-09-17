One 97 Communications share are down by -2.03%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 681.05 and closed at ₹ 667.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 683 and a low of ₹ 665.10 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹667.85, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83045.08, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹683 and a low of ₹665.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 653.94 10 631.89 20 593.93 50 524.90 100 451.30 300 511.00

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 62.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in the quarter.