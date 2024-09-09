One 97 Communications share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.2%

At 09 Sep 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹603.85, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81318.56, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹609.7 and a low of ₹584.35 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|609.84
|10
|577.19
|20
|559.48
|50
|500.47
|100
|439.29
|300
|517.35
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹625.27, ₹646.38, & ₹660.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹589.77, ₹575.38, & ₹554.27.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 170.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has
The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in quarter.
One 97 Communications share price up 0.17% today to trade at ₹603.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are falling today, but its peers LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.17% each respectively.