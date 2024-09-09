Hello User
Business News/ Markets / One 97 Communications share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.2%

One 97 Communications share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 604.05 and closed slightly lower at 603.85. The stock reached a high of 609.70 and a low of 584.35 during the day, indicating some volatility in its trading range.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 603.85, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81318.56, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 609.7 and a low of 584.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5609.84
10577.19
20559.48
50500.47
100439.29
300517.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 625.27, 646.38, & 660.77, whereas it has key support levels at 589.77, 575.38, & 554.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 170.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.13% with a target price of 536.625.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in quarter.

One 97 Communications share price up 0.17% today to trade at 603.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are falling today, but its peers LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.17% each respectively.

