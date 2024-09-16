Hello User
One 97 Communications share are up by 2.48%, Nifty up by 0.18%

One 97 Communications share are up by 2.48%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 658.6 and closed at 670.9. The stock reached a high of 681.6 and a low of 658.6 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive performance with a closing increase from its opening price.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:06 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 670.9, 2.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82982.77, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 681.6 and a low of 658.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5653.94
10631.89
20593.93
50524.90
100451.30
300512.99

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 157.74% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in the quarter.

One 97 Communications share price has gained 2.48% today, currently at 670.9, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.11% each respectively.

