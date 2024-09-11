One 97 Communications share are up by 2.59%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 655.35 and closed at ₹ 670.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 683 and a low of ₹ 651.05 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹670.6, 2.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82006.79, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹683 and a low of ₹651.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 613.49 10 584.54 20 565.45 50 504.84 100 441.40 300 515.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹682.5, ₹711.9, & ₹736.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹628.6, ₹604.1, & ₹574.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 613.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.98% with a target price of ₹536.625. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}