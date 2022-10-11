One man’s hero is another man’s zero: The story of ESG ratings in India

Experts say the difference in ratings can actually help asset managers to ask more questions from the company. “Unlike credit ratings which analyse different financial metrics of a company and also have a default event to benchmark the quality of ratings, ESG ratings analyse companies on various qualitative parameters. So, there are bound to be some differences between the ESG ratings of various agencies," points out Chandru Badrinarayanan, COO of Blue Sky Analytics and member of global policy and reference group of UNPRI.

