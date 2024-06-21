ONGC share price: 2 key reasons why Jefferies expects more than 40% upside for the stock
Stock Market today: ONGC share price has risen more than 10% since recent lows seen during the first week of the month. Here are 2 key reasons why Jefferies expects more than 40% upside for ONGC
Stock Market Today- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price has rebounded more than 10% since its June lows. The gains in ONGC share price is despite softness in crude prices.. The government recently had also reduced windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to ₹3,250 per tonne from ₹5,200, with effect from Saturday. The Brent prices that had passed $90 a barrel levels in April however are close to $80 levels now.
