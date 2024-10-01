Ongc share are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Ongc Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 297.5 and closed at ₹ 295.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 299.1 and a low of ₹ 294.6 during the day.

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:19 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹295.45, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84186.36, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹299.1 and a low of ₹294.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 297.02 10 294.02 20 301.34 50 316.96 100 296.35 300 272.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹301.1, ₹305.35, & ₹309.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹293.2, ₹289.55, & ₹285.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -64.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.03% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.