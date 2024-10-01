Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ongc share are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Ongc share are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 297.5 and closed at 295.45. The stock reached a high of 299.1 and a low of 294.6 during the day.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:19 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 295.45, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84186.36, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 299.1 and a low of 294.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5297.02
10294.02
20301.34
50316.96
100296.35
300272.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 301.1, 305.35, & 309.0, whereas it has key support levels at 293.2, 289.55, & 285.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -64.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.03% with a target price of 331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price down -0.86% today to trade at 295.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Oil India are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.17% & -0.13% each respectively.

