Ongc share are up by 0.22%, Nifty down by -1.51%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹292.9, 0.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82968.56, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹297.9 and a low of ₹292.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 296.11 10 294.63 20 298.06 50 315.70 100 296.70 300 273.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹297.32, ₹302.38, & ₹305.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹288.97, ₹285.68, & ₹280.62.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was 68.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.01% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.