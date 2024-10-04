Ongc share are up by 2.33%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Ongc Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 296.45 and closed at 298.90. The stock reached a high of 299.55 and a low of 293.90 during the session.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 298.9, 2.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82876.18, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 299.55 and a low of 293.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5296.11
10294.63
20298.06
50315.70
100296.70
300273.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 296.83, 301.02, & 304.13, whereas it has key support levels at 289.53, 286.42, & 282.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was 65.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.74% with a target price of 331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price up 2.33% today to trade at 298.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries, Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.46% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOngc share are up by 2.33%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,193.25
11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
17.8 (1.51%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.70
11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.6 (2.26%)

Tata Steel share price

167.95
11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1 (0.6%)

Tata Motors share price

940.20
11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
14.2 (1.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

550.25
10:55 AM | 4 OCT 2024
27.2 (5.2%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,243.65
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
61.45 (5.2%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

356.30
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
15.5 (4.55%)

JK Paper share price

483.45
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
20.6 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.