Ongc Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Ongc share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Ongc Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 265.25 and closed at the same price of ₹ 265.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 267.6 and a low of ₹ 263.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.65 10 267.88 20 277.59 50 294.23 100 298.49 300 281.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.27, ₹280.98, & ₹287.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹259.02, ₹252.48, & ₹244.77.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -55.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.41 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.41% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.