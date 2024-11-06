Ongc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ongc share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Ongc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹267.6, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80005.35, up by 0.67%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.55 and a low of ₹264.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.65 10 267.88 20 277.59 50 294.23 100 298.49 300 281.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹269.42, ₹271.53, & ₹274.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹264.42, ₹261.53, & ₹259.42.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -47.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.47 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.32% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.