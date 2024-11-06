Ongc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ongc share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Ongc Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 267.95 and closed at 267.60. The stock reached a high of 268.55 and a low of 264.50 during the day.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
OngcShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
OngcShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Ongc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 267.6, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.35, up by 0.67%. The stock has hit a high of 268.55 and a low of 264.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5265.65
10267.88
20277.59
50294.23
100298.49
300281.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 269.42, 271.53, & 274.42, whereas it has key support levels at 264.42, 261.53, & 259.42.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -47.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.47 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.32% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price has gained 0.07% today to trade at 267.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.67% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOngc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ongc share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

481.40
11:02 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.28%)

Infosys share price

1,808.00
11:02 AM | 6 NOV 2024
54.2 (3.09%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,601.65
11:02 AM | 6 NOV 2024
26.25 (0.73%)

Tata Steel share price

150.65
11:02 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-1.08%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services share price

3,245.65
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
213.75 (7.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,373.40
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
52.6 (3.98%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.00
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
0 (0%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,318.80
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-14.3 (-1.07%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.45
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-42 (-7.51%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

402.00
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-15.25 (-3.65%)

Timken India share price

3,318.20
10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-101.95 (-2.98%)

Titan Company share price

3,141.85
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-91.2 (-2.82%)
More from Top Losers

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,742.20
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1346.2 (9.35%)

Kaynes Technology India share price

5,692.85
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
376.15 (7.07%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,245.65
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
213.75 (7.05%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,121.15
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
73.3 (7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.000.00
    Chennai
    80,261.000.00
    Delhi
    80,413.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.