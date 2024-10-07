Ongc share are down by -4.08%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Ongc Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 296.95 and closed at ₹ 283.15. Throughout the day, it reached a high of ₹ 296.95 and a low of ₹ 282.75.

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:04 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹283.15, -4.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81264.88, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹296.95 and a low of ₹282.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 294.84 10 294.90 20 295.60 50 314.63 100 297.15 300 274.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹298.85, ₹302.35, & ₹305.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹292.55, ₹289.75, & ₹286.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -25.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.90% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.