Ongc share are up by 0.83%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹291.85, 0.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81400.93, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹293 and a low of ₹266 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 294.84 10 294.90 20 295.60 50 314.63 100 297.15 300 274.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹297.1, ₹304.7, & ₹312.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹281.75, ₹274.0, & ₹266.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.09 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.41% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.