Ongc share are down by -1.4%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹289.5, -1.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81924.36, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹293.4 and a low of ₹287 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.40 10 295.21 20 294.50 50 314.14 100 297.34 300 275.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹302.83, ₹312.37, & ₹330.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹274.88, ₹256.47, & ₹246.93.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -27.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.34% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.