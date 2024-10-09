Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ongc share are down by -1.4%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Ongc share are down by -1.4%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 293.4 and closed at 289.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 293.4, while the lowest was 287.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 289.5, -1.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81924.36, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of 293.4 and a low of 287 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5293.40
10295.21
20294.50
50314.14
100297.34
300275.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 302.83, 312.37, & 330.78, whereas it has key support levels at 274.88, 256.47, & 246.93.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -27.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.34% with a target price of 331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price down -1.4% today to trade at 289.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.35% each respectively.

