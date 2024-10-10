Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Ongc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|292.52
|10
|295.03
|20
|293.73
|50
|313.62
|100
|297.61
|300
|275.77
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹292.27, ₹296.03, & ₹298.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹285.87, ₹283.23, & ₹279.47.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -66.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.98% with a target price of ₹331.00.
The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.
Ongc share price up 0.68% today to trade at ₹290.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals are falling today, but its peers Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.23% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess