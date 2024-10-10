Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Ongc Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 288.45 and closed at ₹ 290.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 292.15 and a low of ₹ 288.45 during the session.

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹290.4, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81654.68, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹292.15 and a low of ₹288.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 292.52 10 295.03 20 293.73 50 313.62 100 297.61 300 275.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹292.27, ₹296.03, & ₹298.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹285.87, ₹283.23, & ₹279.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -66.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.98% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.