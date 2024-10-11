Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.83%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹291.25, 0.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81371.17, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹293.3 and a low of ₹289.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.76 10 293.94 20 293.21 50 312.68 100 297.76 300 276.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹291.55, ₹294.1, & ₹296.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹287.05, ₹285.1, & ₹282.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.65% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.