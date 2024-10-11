Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.83%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.83%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 291.05 and closed slightly higher at 291.25. The stock reached a high of 293.30 during the day and a low of 289.65.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 291.25, 0.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81371.17, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 293.3 and a low of 289.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5291.76
10293.94
20293.21
50312.68
100297.76
300276.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 291.55, 294.1, & 296.05, whereas it has key support levels at 287.05, 285.1, & 282.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.65% with a target price of 331.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price up 0.83% today to trade at 291.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries, Oil India, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.29% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.