Business News/ Markets / Ongc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Ongc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 256.2 and closed at 250.7. The stock reached a high of 256.75 and a low of 249.1 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price from the opening to the closing price.

OngcShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Ongc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:17 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 250.7, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78209.93, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 256.75 and a low of 249.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5265.86
10265.76
20271.41
50288.26
100298.34
300282.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 260.87, 265.68, & 268.37, whereas it has key support levels at 253.37, 250.68, & 245.87.

Ongc Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.04% with a target price of 326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price down -2.15% today to trade at 250.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.59% each respectively.

