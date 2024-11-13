Ongc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -2.15%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Ongc Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 256.2 and closed at ₹ 250.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 256.75 and a low of ₹ 249.1 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price from the opening to the closing price.

Ongc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:17 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹250.7, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78209.93, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹256.75 and a low of ₹249.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.86 10 265.76 20 271.41 50 288.26 100 298.34 300 282.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹260.87, ₹265.68, & ₹268.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹253.37, ₹250.68, & ₹245.87.

Ongc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.16 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.04% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.