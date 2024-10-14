Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Ongc Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 292.9 and closed at ₹ 290.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 292.9 and a low of ₹ 290 during the session.

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹290.4, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81885.26, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of ₹292.9 and a low of ₹290 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 290.57 10 292.71 20 293.23 50 311.02 100 298.07 300 276.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹294.12, ₹295.53, & ₹297.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹290.47, ₹288.23, & ₹286.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -79.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.17 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.98% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.