Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 292.9 and closed at 290.4. The stock reached a high of 292.9 and a low of 290 during the session.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 290.4, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81885.26, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of 292.9 and a low of 290 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5290.57
10292.71
20293.23
50311.02
100298.07
300276.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 294.12, 295.53, & 297.77, whereas it has key support levels at 290.47, 288.23, & 286.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -79.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.17 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.98% with a target price of 331.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price down -0.72% today to trade at 290.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.62% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.