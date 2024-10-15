Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -1.24%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Ongc Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 286.2 and closed at ₹ 282.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 286.2 and a low of ₹ 280.8 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 290.57 10 292.71 20 293.23 50 311.02 100 298.07 300 277.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹291.03, ₹295.77, & ₹298.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹283.43, ₹280.57, & ₹275.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -14.92% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.98% with a target price of ₹331.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.