Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹281.9, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81725.96, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹285 and a low of ₹281.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 289.98 10 291.69 20 292.86 50 310.11 100 298.16 300 277.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹286.3, ₹288.95, & ₹291.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.9, ₹278.15, & ₹275.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.06% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.