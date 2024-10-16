Hello User
Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 283.35 and closed at 281.90. The stock reached a high of 285 and a low of 281.70 during the day.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 281.9, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81725.96, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 285 and a low of 281.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5289.98
10291.69
20292.86
50310.11
100298.16
300277.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 286.3, 288.95, & 291.7, whereas it has key support levels at 280.9, 278.15, & 275.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.06% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price down -0.62% today to trade at 281.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.12% each respectively.

