Ongc share are down by -0.81%, Nifty up by 0.17%

On : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹292.15, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83245.5, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹298.25 and a low of ₹291.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.81 10 301.49 20 314.56 50 317.73 100 295.35 300 268.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹296.2, ₹298.1, & ₹300.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹292.2, ₹290.1, & ₹288.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -21.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.23 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.60% with a target price of ₹328.96.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.