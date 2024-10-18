Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.25%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Ongc Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 281.65 and closed at 282.30. The stock reached a high of 283.20 and a low of 279.25 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 282.3, 0.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81071.03, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 283.2 and a low of 279.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.35
10289.56
20292.09
50307.97
100298.26
300278.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 286.1, 290.2, & 292.75, whereas it has key support levels at 279.45, 276.9, & 272.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.90% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price up 0.25% today to trade at 282.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries, Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.08% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

