Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.25%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹282.3, 0.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81071.03, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹283.2 and a low of ₹279.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.35 10 289.56 20 292.09 50 307.97 100 298.26 300 278.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹286.1, ₹290.2, & ₹292.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹279.45, ₹276.9, & ₹272.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.90% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.