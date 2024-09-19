Ongc share are down by -2.24%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹283.6, -2.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83132.8, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹289.15 and a low of ₹282.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.59 10 298.73 20 312.53 50 318.08 100 295.53 300 269.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹295.85, ₹302.2, & ₹306.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹285.55, ₹281.6, & ₹275.25.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -11.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.11 .

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.