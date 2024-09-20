Ongc share are up by 0.44%, Nifty up by 1.26%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹286.6, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84410.57, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹285.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 292.56 10 296.30 20 310.53 50 318.12 100 295.64 300 269.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹289.6, ₹292.65, & ₹296.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹283.05, ₹279.55, & ₹276.5.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -54.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.97 .

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.