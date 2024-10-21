Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -2.12%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Ongc Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 281.75 and closed at ₹ 277.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 284 and a low of ₹ 276.90 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 284.03 10 287.30 20 291.10 50 306.46 100 298.29 300 278.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹285.05, ₹287.3, & ₹290.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹279.9, ₹277.0, & ₹274.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.07% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.