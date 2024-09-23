Ongc share are up by 2.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Ongc Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 289.9 and closed at 294.3. The stock reached a high of 295.3 and a low of 287.55 during the day.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 294.3, 2.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84701.36, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 295.3 and a low of 287.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5291.02
10293.78
20308.46
50317.86
100295.68
300270.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 288.15, 290.4, & 291.8, whereas it has key support levels at 284.5, 283.1, & 280.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -25.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.56% with a target price of 331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price has gained 2.79% today to trade at 294.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOngc share are up by 2.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

