Ongc share are up by 2.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹294.3, 2.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84701.36, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹295.3 and a low of ₹287.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.02 10 293.78 20 308.46 50 317.86 100 295.68 300 270.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹288.15, ₹290.4, & ₹291.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹284.5, ₹283.1, & ₹280.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -25.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.56% with a target price of ₹331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.